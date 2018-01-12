Man already in custody charged with second shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man who was already in custody for a shooting has been charged with a second shooting.

25-year-old Cameron Ross was charged Friday with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive Dec. 8.

A 25-year-old victim from Urbana was shot. The bullet somehow went in and out of his head without causing serious injury. The bullet went in above his left eye and exited at his left temple. The man got himself to the hospital and was released within hours.

Ross was arrested a few days after the Cynthia shooting for a different shooting that happened Dec. 11 in the 2300 block of West Springfield Ave. in Champaign.

He has been in custody on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

He has a $750,000 bond on those charges.

In the West Springfield Ave. shooting, a 20-year-old victim was shot in the chest after a fight between him and Ross. Police said they were fighting about a scuffle that happened earlier that month that resulted in a woman using pepper spray to break it up.

As Ross drove away, a woman threw her drink at his truck, and he allegedly fired twice out the window.

Ross is due in court again on Jan. 23. His new bond is set at $500,000.

In 2011, Ross was convicted in Oklahoma of robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and sentenced to ten years.