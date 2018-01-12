Phone scam targeting local senior citizens

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Grandma-Grandpa phone scam is targeting senior citizens in Macon County.

The States Attorney says the callers are claiming to be a grandchild that has been arrested and is in need of bond money.

The scammers are not local. They are typically from far away and will disguise their number.

If you suspect a scam, you are asked to call the elder fraud hotline at (217) 615-7582.