HSHS community health survey underway

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Three HSHS central division hospitals are launching a project to assess the health needs of residents in their communities.

St. Mary’s in Macon County, St. John’s in Sangamon County and St. Francis in Macoupin and Montgomery counties are trying to identify the pressing community health needs through an online community survey. The assessments are required for nonprofit hospitals under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010. Hospitals provide their reports to the IRS.

Following the survey, the University of Illinois in Springfield, will provide the hospitals with the outcomes of the surveys. The priorities for each community will be announced in the fall of 2018.

The link for the survey is https://uisits.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bvcrJOnhUgsmjUV or you can obtain a paper link at the Macon County Department of Public Health, 1221 E. Condit Street, Decatur, 8am – 4pm, Monday through Friday.