Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/12

Posted:
MacArthur wing Armon Brummett posted 31 points in an 84-81 win over Eisenhower on Friday night in Decatur. MacArthur wing Armon Brummett posted 31 points in an 84-81 win over Eisenhower on Friday night in Decatur.

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they take a trip around Central Illinois for high school basketball games galore!

Video 1
MacArthur 84, Eisenhower 81
St. Teresa 74, Meridian 72
Warrensburg-Latham 54, Sullivan 45
Clinton 50, Central A&M 40

Video 2
Taylorville 61, Mt. Zion 59
Mahomet-Seymour 68, Effingham 56
St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Teutopolis 60
Quincy Notre Dame 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56

Scoreboard
Shelbyville 74, Tuscola 54
St. Anthony 57, Breese Mater Dei 47
Mt. Pulaski 59, Midwest Central 44
Rochester 60, Jacksonville 51
Champaign Central 75, Urbana 51
Rantoul 70, Mattoon 61
Milford 48, Bismarck-HRA 47
PBL 49, St. Thomas More 43
Springfield Lutheran 52, Springfield Calvary 50
Bloomington 59, Centennial 45
Ridgeview 71, Tri-Valley 54
Arthur Okaw Christian 78, Judah Christian 74
Danville 72, Richwoods 42
New Berlin 48, Williamsville 43
Bloomington Central Catholic 94, Unity 54
Olympia 59, Argenta-Oreana 32

