DPS Hall of Fame honors Class of 2018

Dawn Pitman (Eisenhower 1986) was a standout volleyball and basketball player for the Panthers, winning area player of the year in both sports before going to the University of Nevada to play basketball.

Click the video above to see Friday night's celebration of the 2018 Hall of Fame class plus interviews with former MacArthur standout volleyball and track athlete Jerelene Cummings Ross (who competed in both sports at the University of Florida) plus former Eisenhower baseball star Tim Smith, who went to play at Mercer University, the minor leagues and now serves as the Miami Marlins batting practice pitcher!





Decatur Public Schools Announces Second Athletic Hall of Fame Class

(Information courtesy of Decatur Public Schools press release)

DECATUR – The next group of ten Decatur School District athletes and a special all coaches class are scheduled for inductions at the intra-city high school basketball games at Eisenhower January 12, 2018 and on February 20, 2018 at MacArthur.

The athletes will be inducted on January 12th, in alphabetical order the athlete names are: the late Antonio Austin, Benjamin Cooper, Jerelene Cummings, Amber Creason, David Dakin, Jim Minton, Dawn Pitman, Karen Roppa, Tim J. Smith and Bill H. Wolfe.



In addition to the athletic achievements of this class, the committee agreed to induct a special class of coaches to catchup with those worthy of induction on February 20th. As a result, no team will be inducted next winter.



The coaches’ Hall of Fame class includes, in alphabetical order: Ida Brooks, Jerry Curtis, Ray DeMoulin, Jack Kenny, Bob Matheson, Mike Rusk, Joe Russell and Bob Witt.



Brooks, DeMoulin and Matheson have district sports venues named after them. The baseball field at MacArthur is named after Ray DeMoulin, Ida Brooks has the practice gym at Eisenhower named after her and Bob Matheson has the Generals football field named in his honor.



Assistant Superintendent Mike Dugan said he’s enthused about the district’s upcoming class, “I am pleased the committee wanted to honor coaches whom have mentored some pretty amazing athletes. Having a special induction class for them is a great way to honor their legacies and tradition they built from their successes.”



Russell was Eisenhower's second boys’ basketball head coach and Decatur's first African-American coach. He also is the Panthers second winningest coach in school history behind the late Bob Witt.