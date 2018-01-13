One man's trash is another man's treasure

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Chill and Build happens the second Saturday of each month at the Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County.

For over three years volunteers have added their creative touch to help make a difference in some else's life.

Volunteers will come in and renovate and repurpose old furniture. Then Habitat for Humanity sells it at their warehouse.

Shayne Squire, a Chill & Build volunteer says, "We use pieces that a lot of people might think are trash." Squire says the money that make from selling the furniture will go to building new homes for people who need them.

If you are interested in buying furniture Habitat for Humanity their store hours are Tuesday - Friday 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and Saturdays 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Habitat for Humanity has more information about how you can get involved.