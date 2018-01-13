One man's trash is another man's treasure

One man's trash is another man's treasurePosted: Updated:
Deadly crash leaves one man dead
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man is dead after he was hit by a semi. It happened early Saturday morning around 1:30 A.M on I-55S near mile post 78. Preliminary investigations show that the semi was traveling I-55 southbound at MP 78 in the left lane. The driver of the semi came upon a pedestrian in the left lane of travel, and struck the pedestrian before coming to rest. The pedestrian Aaron Carr of Carlinville was pronounced at the scene. The...
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was supposed to be another family Christmas, but for Alexis Patton, it was anything but.
Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lot
The truck dragged the man onto a nearby road before stopping on an interstate entrance ramp.
B.C.C. doubles up St. Teresa, MacArthur downs Uni High
DECATUR -- High school fans were treated to a pair of games in the Soy City Saturday night with St. Teresa hosting Bloomington Central Catholic and MacArthur hosting Normal University.
Town rallies to find trucker's lost dog
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Jamie Stang Ellis is a wizard with the paintbrush, but her greatest work doesn’t involved canvas. It involves a search party, four legs and a whole lot of fluff.
Urbana woman charged with sexually assaulting a child
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign woman is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Trump calls Haiti and African countries 'sh**hole' nations
WASHINGTON (WAND) - “Why are we having all these people from sh**hole countries come here?”
Walmart employee stole 2K for mother's surgery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Walmart employee is behind bars after police say she stole over $2,000 from her cash register.
50 pounds of marijuana found during interstate stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a suspect after they found 50 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
Cyberbullying blamed for child model's suicide
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who was the angelic face of an iconic Australian bushmen's hat brand was remembered by hundreds of mourners Friday after her suicide focused attention on the dangers of cyberbullying.
Saturday Evening Forecast
LSA set to co-op with Mt. Pulaski in football
DPS Hall of Fame honors Class of 2018
Video 1: Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone 1/12
Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver
Barstool open kicks off this weekend
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 1/5/2018
-
Brendt Christensen files motion to bar expert testimony
Central Illinois Treasures: Bayern Stube German Restaurant
