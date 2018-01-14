Illini hoping for complete performance at Nebraska

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has been vocal about his team's turnover struggles, and on Wednesday against Austin Peay the Illini committed 25 of them.

CHAMPAIGN -- One good half, one bad half.

That pretty much sums up the Big Ten season for Illinois so far, and it's why they're all alone in last place.

The Illini (10-8, 0-5) are hoping to change that, and put together 40 minutes of quality basketball at Nebraska (12-7, 3-3) Monday at 8 pm CT.

Trent Frazier and Brad Underwood talked about their latest setback against Iowa - click the video above to watch.