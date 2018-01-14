Clipper system to bring accumulating snow and cold to central Illinois

DECATUR, IL (WAND-TV) A quick moving clipper system will bring snow and windy conditions to central Illinois overnight into Monday morning. Heaviest snows look to fall after midnight into early Monday morning, before flurries end around noon in east central Illinois.Temperatures will start in the lower 20s Monday morning falling into the middle teens by lunchtime and single digits by the evening.

Snow accumulations of 2" to 4" inches will be common across much of central Illinois. Higher accumulations of 3" to 5" inches north of I-74 and lighter amounts farther southwest. Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for central Illinois through Noon Monday.

Blowing snow will be an issue throughout much of the day Monday! The wind will turn northwesterly in the afternoon and could gust to 30 mph. The snow will be very fluffy making it easy to blow around. This will reduce visibility!

Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will fall to near 0 with wind chill values ranging from -20 to -10 below. Wind Chill Advisory from 6 PM Monday into Noon Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more forecast updates! If you have to travel overnight or Monday please plan ahead and allow for plenty of extra time! TAKE IT SLOW!!!!!!