Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee's annual two-day celebration kicked off Sunday afternoon.

The annual MLK Scholarship Banquet was held at the Day Hotel in Danville. The Banquet featured a performance by God's Posse, a gospel group from Chicago, Illinois. The Banquet included the presentation for the MLK Scholarship to Elijah Davis, a Danville High School Senior.

Mary Thompson the Committee Chair says, the committee has reached outed and not just gave a helping hand, but as a community they've been able to come together.

Then on Monday morning, a march and parade will go through Danville. The line-up for the motorcade/march will begin at 10:00 A.M. at the corner of Main and Logan Street. The march will start at 10:30 A.M. and it will end at 11:30 A.M. at St. James United Methodist Church.

The public is welcome to attend.