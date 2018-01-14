Clinton Fire Department responds to evening fire
Potential Measles Exposure at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- On January 10, 2018, a passenger on an international flight with a confirmed case of measles arrived in Terminal 5 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and departed on a domestic flight from Terminal 1. The passenger, who was infectious on that day, may have traveled to other areas of the airport. Measles is highly contagious. People may have been exposed to measles if they were at O’Hare International Airport between 6:30AM and 1:00PM on Janu...
Deadly crash leaves one man dead
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man is dead after he was hit by a semi. It happened early Saturday morning around 1:30 A.M on I-55S near mile post 78. Preliminary investigations show that the semi was traveling I-55 southbound at MP 78 in the left lane. The driver of the semi came upon a pedestrian in the left lane of travel, and struck the pedestrian before coming to rest. The pedestrian Aaron Carr of Carlinville was pronounced at the scene. The...
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was supposed to be another family Christmas, but for Alexis Patton, it was anything but.
WAND Interactive Radar
Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lot
The truck dragged the man onto a nearby road before stopping on an interstate entrance ramp.
18-year-old murdered in Danville identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An 18-year-old was found murdered in Danville Thursday morning.
Clipper system to bring accumulating snow and cold to central Illinois
DECATUR, IL (WAND-TV) A quick moving clipper system will bring snow and windy conditions to central Illinois overnight into Monday morning. Heaviest snows look to fall after midnight into early Monday morning, before flurries end around noon in east central Illinois.Temperatures will start in the lower 20s Monday morning falling into the middle teens by lunchtime and single digits by the evening. Snow accumulations of 2" to 4" inches will be common.
Town rallies to find trucker's lost dog
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Jamie Stang Ellis is a wizard with the paintbrush, but her greatest work doesn’t involved canvas. It involves a search party, four legs and a whole lot of fluff.
Central Illinois Treasures: Bayern Stube German Restaurant
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - German restaurants are hard to come by, but WAND found a family-run establishment that's been serving up authentic German cuisine for almost three decades.
Walmart employee stole 2K for mother's surgery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Walmart employee is behind bars after police say she stole over $2,000 from her cash register.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Evening Winter Weather Update
DPS Hall of Fame honors Class of 2018
Dead pit bull found in backyard
WAND News at 10PM; 01/13/2018
Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver
250 State Farm jobs coming to Bloomington
