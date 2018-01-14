Clinton Fire Department responds to evening fire

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton Fire Crews responded to a house off of Kirkwood Drive at 9:00 P.M. Saturday night.

When crews arrived, Clinton Fire says, crews found smoke showing from the roof line. Officials say the homeowners used a fire extinguisher to help slow the spread of the fire.

Then when crews arrived officials say they began an interior attack and found the fire inside of an exterior wall and near a for place and the ceiling and floor joist between the lower and upper level. Fire crews says they opened up the exterior wall to help stop fire spread and they ventilated smoke from the house and turned it back over to the homeowners.

No injuries were reported.