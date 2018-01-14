Cape Air to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting February 14th Cape Air will officially be serving the Decatur airport.



The airline says flights will start February 14th. Cape Air announced the date saying that their service between Decatur, St. Louis and Chicago starts February 14th.

The U.S. Department of Transportation chose the company to serve Decatur's airport at the end of 2017 against the recommendation of the City's Park Board.

St. Louis fares start at $29.00 each way and Chicago fares start and $59.00 each way.

