Former Paxton chief sues mayor, council

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- Paxton’s former police chief has filed a federal lawsuit against the city’s mayor and city council. Robert Bane says they wrongly fired him last year.

In a 17-page complaint filed Wednesday, the former chief claims Paxton’s Mayor and city council fired him in August of 2017 in retaliation for reporting a violation of the state’s wage payment and collection act.

According to the complaint, Bane filed a claim against the City of Paxton in 2015. He argues the city failed to pay overtime he earned from May 2006 until August 2015. The State Labor Department found Paxton violated the Illinois Minimum Wage law. In 2017, a Ford County court ordered the city to pay Bane a portion of his unpaid overtime.

Meanwhile, in April 2017, Alderman William Wylie requested that Bane provide him copies of officers’ performance evaluations, according to the suit. Bane said he was hesitant to provide the evaluations “because the evaluations contained the officers’ personal and confidential information.” On August 21, 2017, after consulting the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, Bane provided copies of the requests to the Mayor J. William Ingold and Alderman Wylie.

Bane was “abruptly” fired from his position as police chief on August 29, 2017 and not given any reason for his termination, according to the suit.

A copy of the complaint can be found below. Included in that copy is a memo from Ingold to Wylie from August, in which Ingold suggests Wylie had failed to complete employee evaluations, despite several deadlines to do so.