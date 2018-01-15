Man charged in plot to kill players, fans during Steelers game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WAND) – A scare at the Steelers game ended with a man behind bars.

40-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol of San Antonio, Texas was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill players and fans.

The threats for Sunday’s game at Heinz Field were made online.

“The Steelers game will be packed, and that’s when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life,” Choochongkol wrote.

The Steelers issued a statement about the threat:

“We take all threats seriously and turned over information to the FBI and the City of Pittsburgh police,” said spokesman Burt Lauten. “We are thankful law enforcement was able to identify and track down the individual to make an arrest."