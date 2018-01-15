Man shares how to live off $35 worth of food for 1 month

(WAND) – A man is sharing his experience of trying to live off of $35 worth of food for one month.

The poster on Reddit said he was inspired after seeing another person share how they used $98 for one month.

The man said he was a college student trying to save money.

Here is how he spent his $35:

$8 = $2 x 4 packets Corn Tortillas. (Each packet contains 80/100 tortillas.)

$5 = $1/lb beans x 5. I usually buy garbanzo, pinto, red kidney, black, and some other.

$2 = 6 lb of Onions. I like onions in everything so I usually by buy more these. For many people, 4lb is also fine for a month.

$2 = 8 cans of tomato sauce. (Actually, even 4–6 max would suffice but I have a huge appetite so I need more.)

$4 = 10 lb of rice from Mexican store. That easily lasts for 1 month. OR $6 = 10 lb of rice from Indian store.

$3 = 5 lb of lentils. This too easily lasts a month.

$2 = 36 eggs. Thats breakfast. (There’s a Mexican store near me, where you can 54 eggs for $2, once a month. Check out the stores near you as well.)

$1.50 = Milk. (I don't like milk.)

$3 = Cereal

$1 = Salt

$2 = Oil - This lasts 2 months for me, so sometimes I buy couple of $1 bread from Kroger

He said every week, he cooks one kind of beans with onions, tomatoes, and spices and makes a gravy dish out of it.

For lunch, he had five tortillas, a bowl of gravy beans, two bowls of rice, and one bowl of lentils.

For dinner? The exact same thing.



He said he altered the way he cooked the rice and used a variety of spices in his gravy and lentils to, “keep it interesting.”

Could you do it?