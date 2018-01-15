Why teens are eating laundry detergent pods

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new trend among teenagers… eating laundry detergent pods. Why? Because the internet tells them to.

A new online challenge is encouraging teens to pop laundry detergent pods into their mouths, chew them, and then record themselves gagging on the product.

It is called the Tide Challenge, and doctors are issuing warnings to parents about it.

Doctors say, due to their age, teenagers are experiencing changes in the dopaminergic system that lead them to engage in risk-taking behaviors, like participating in these types of challenges.

The detergent pods contain ethanol, polymers, and hydrogen peroxide. They are extremely toxic if consumed.

>>The American Association of Poison Control Centers