Car goes airborne, plows into second floor of building

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WAND) - The photo is jaw dropping.

A car in Orange County sped through an intersection so fast, it hit a raised median, went airborne, and crashed through the second floor of a dental office.

The NBC station Los Angeles got shocking surveillance video that shows the unbelievable impact.

The car caught fire after crashing, but the driver was able to get out. He was dangling off of the bottom of the car before police were able to get him.

Police said the driver admitted to using drugs. The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with only minor injuries.