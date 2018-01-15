One killed in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A 58-year-old Savoy man is dead after crashing in Champaign County.

The crash happened Monday around 10:20 a.m. on I-57 near milepost 246.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Illinois State Police said that driver was driving northbound on I-57 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road, slid through the median sideways, and struck another vehicle in the southbound lane.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 65-year-old man from Paxton.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The 65-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries.

The 58-year-old man died at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.