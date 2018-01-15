Decatur MLK Day parade held, despite the snow

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Dozens braved the snow to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Monday morning.

A march was held from the Decatur Civic Center to the Church of the Living God Temple on Martin Luther King Drive.

This year marks the 50th year since Dr. King’s assassination.

Several schools joined in the march, and students shared what they are learning about the Civil Rights leader. “He brought blacks and whites together,” one student said. “If it weren’t for him, we’d still have these signs everywhere saying ‘black’ and ‘white,’ but now it’s all races together.”

After the march, people gathered at the church to hear speakers and pray for the nation’s leaders.