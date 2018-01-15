New air service at Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – We now know more about the newest service at Decatur Airport.

Cape Air announced it will start serving Decatur Airport on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

St. Louis fares start at $29 each way and Chicago fares start at $59 each way.

The U.S. Department of Transportation chose the company to serve Decatur’s Airport at the end of 2017 against the recommendation of the city’s park board.

SkyWest is trying to challenge the decision.