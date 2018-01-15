St. Louis Cardinals make stop in Decatur

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals got quite the treat Monday.

The 2018 Cardinals Caravan made a stop in Decatur.

Fans got to meet current and former player such as Luke Voit, Alex Reyes, Dakota Hudson, and Ray King.

The caravan will head to Quincy next.  

