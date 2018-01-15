Hawaiian emergency worker who sent ballistic missile threat message reassigned

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WAND) - The worker who sent the people of Hawaii into a panic with a text alert about an inbound ballistic missile has been reassigned.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, cellphones around the islands pinged with this warning: "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

The worker had initiated an internal test by accessing a drop-down menu on a computer program that gave him two options: "Test missile alert" and "Missile alert." He was supposed to choose the first option, but clicked the second instead.

Another alert was sent out almost 40 minutes later telling people the first message was a false alarm.

The worker will no longer be allowed near the early warning system, but officials with the Hawaii Emergency Management System would not say what his new duties are. They also declined to identify the worker and said other members of the agency have gotten death threats.

The Federal Communications Commission is investigating the matter.