Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct

(WAND) – Actor and Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari is facing an allegation of sexual misconduct.

A woman accused him by posting anonymously to the website babe.net.

The 23-year-old from Brooklyn described being on a date with Ansari last September during which she said he acted aggressively and pressured her during a sexual encounter.

Ansari won a Golden Globe last week for his romantic-comedy series “Master of None” on Netflix. Like many other stars, he wore all black in solidarity with sexual assault victims in Hollywood.

In a statement to NBC News, Ansari described his encounter with the woman as “completely consensual.”

He said he got a text from the woman the day after the date saying that although it may have seemed okay, she felt uncomfortable after further reflection. He said he was surprised and concerned when he received the message, “took her words to heart and responded privately after taking time to process what she had said.”