Yadier Molina to call it a career after current contract

(WAND) – Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals has announced he will call it a career after his current contract.

Molina announced that he will be done after his three-year deal that starts this season expires.

His career includes eight gold gloves and two World Series titles. He did not, however, use the word, “retire.”

The 35-year-old player has competed in 130 games or more in eight of the last ten seasons.