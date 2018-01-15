Olympian Simone Biles says she was molested by gymnastics doctor

(WAND) – Gold medal gymnastics Olympian Simone Biles spoke out Monday, adding her name to the list of girls who say they were molested by the team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Biles took to Twitter to post her experience.

"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately...I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams," Biles wrote.

"I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

Three members of the 2012 “Fierce Five” gymnastics team have also accused Nassar of sexual abuse and misconduct, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas.

54-year-old Nassar pleaded guilty in a Michigan courtroom to sexually assaulting seven girls.

The victims include elite athletes who were told Nassar could help them achieve their dreams of winning gold medals to ordinary patients.