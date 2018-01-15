Marchers honor Dr. King in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Marchers walked from the Decatur Civic Center to the Church of the Living God, Temple #1 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual march included several children from the Boys & Girls Club.

“We have all kinds of ethnicities and all that at the BGC, and a lot of them are best friends,” said staff member Jelinda Smith. “We just want the kids to know that, though things seem better now, things weren’t always like this, and someone had to be the pioneer to get it started.”

After the march, people gathered at the church to hear speakers and pray.