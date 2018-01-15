Officials warn of dangerous detergent dare

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A new trend involves teenagers daring each other to eat a tide laundry detergent pod.

It's a social media stunt.

"It's mostly just for attention," Chuck Kerwin, a Clinical Social Worker at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, says.

Teens video tape themselves putting the tide pods in their mouths.

"They're seeing other people that are doing it and they just think that they're gonna get famous or whatever," Kerwin says.

But at what cost? Officials say tide pods are highly toxic.

"There's ethanol in it, hydrogen peroxide - it can burn your throat," Kerwin says. "It can poison you, raise your heart rate. A lot of times the main problem when somebody does it, is that they aspirate and then that stuff gets into the lungs which can cause a lot of problems that way, too."

Officials say it's important to talk with you kids about how dangerous this is.

"The whole thing is just having open communication and being able to talk and just having them think before they follow through on things," Kerwin says.

Proctor & Gamble, the tide pod manufacturer, released a statement saying the pods should not be consumed and should be kept away from children.

"Well, you can't make everything completely safe," Kerwin says.

Two kids and six adults have died over the last five years from consuming tide pods.