Decatur Memorial Hospital receives 5 star rating

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Decatur Memorial Hospital is celebrating its new high rating.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the hospital 5 stars. The rating is based on 57 different categories.

"Everything from safety of care, timeliness of care, patient experience," Linda Fahey, Senior Vice President of Quality Systems at Decatur Memorial Hospital, says. "We have a wonderful facility here in town so you can be proud to have us here in your community."

DMH is one of 337 hospitals nationwide to receive the rating.

Nearly 5 thousand hospitals were rated.

