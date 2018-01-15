Decatur man reflects on MLK, decades of activism

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As the old cliché goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. If that’s true, Jim Taylor’s house is worth millions of them.

From photos of himself with President Clinton to Rev. Jesse Jackson to Morgan Freeman, Taylor has met them all.

But it’s the one man he didn’t meet who had the most profound impact on this life — a man Taylor heard speak in Atlanta in 1967.

“[Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] is on the stage and it puts tears in your eyes and that’s what it did for me,” he said. “From that point on, I always wanted to try to make a difference in other people’s lives.”

Like King, Taylor grew up in the south and the specter of segregation loomed over his entire childhood.

“I couldn’t drink out of certain fountains,” Taylor said. “[I] couldn’t use certain bathrooms. [I] couldn’t go in certain stores [and] couldn’t eat in restaurants.”

After that fateful day, Taylor dedicated his life to living up to the values King preached. He successfully petitioned the city of Decatur to rebrand Broadway as Martin Luther King Drive in 1988 and he even followed in the icon’s footsteps, marching from Selma to Montgomery in 1995.

“I was doing what I couldn’t do at the time when he did it,” Taylor said. “But I think that if he knew I was out there supporting his belief, then he would be happy.”

Support Taylor captured in pictures — pictures of a legacy that continues to march on.

“As long as I live, I’m still going to try to make a difference in people’s lives,” Taylor said. “I believe in what he did.”