Coroner releases name in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The name of the victim who died in a crash in Champaign County has been released.

The Champaign County Coroner said 58-year-old Robert L. Bross died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 10:40 a.m. on Monday.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-57 northbound near milepost 246.

Officials say Bross was driving northbound on I-57 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road, slid through the median sideways, and struck another vehicle in the southbound lane.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 65-year-old man from Paxton.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The 65-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.