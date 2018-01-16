Coroner releases name in Champaign County crash

Coroner releases name in Champaign County crashPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Why teens are eating laundry detergent pods
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new trend among teenagers… eating laundry detergent pods. Why? Because the internet tells them to.
-
Man shares how to live off $35 worth of food for 1 month
(WAND) – A man is sharing his experience of trying to live off of $35 worth of food for one month.
-
Yadier Molina to call it a career after current contract
(WAND) – Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals has announced he will call it a career after his current contract.
-
Car goes airborne, plows into second floor of building
(WAND) - The photo is jaw dropping.
-
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was supposed to be another family Christmas, but for Alexis Patton, it was anything but.
-
Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct
(WAND) – Actor and Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari is facing an allegation of sexual misconduct.
-
Deadly crash leaves one man dead
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man is dead after he was hit by a semi. It happened early Saturday morning around 1:30 A.M on I-55S near mile post 78. Preliminary investigations show that the semi was traveling I-55 southbound at MP 78 in the left lane. The driver of the semi came upon a pedestrian in the left lane of travel, and struck the pedestrian before coming to rest. The pedestrian Aaron Carr of Carlinville was pronounced at the scene. The...
-
Decatur man reflects on MLK, decades of activism
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As the old cliché goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. If that’s true, Jim Taylor’s house is worth millions of them.
School Closings Technical Difficulties
-
Officials warn of dangerous detergent dare
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A new trend involves teenagers daring each other to eat a tide laundry detergent pod.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Evening Forecast
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
-
Potential Measles Exposure at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
-
St. Louis Cardinals make stop in Decatur
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
-
New air service at Decatur Airport
-
Decatur MLK Day parade held, despite the snow
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
-
DPS Hall of Fame honors Class of 2018
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-