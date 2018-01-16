44-year-old dies in Sangamon County crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The 44-year-old Springfield man who died in a crash on Monday has been identified.

The crash happened at noon Monday on I-55 near Mile Marker 82.

According to the Sangamon County Coroners office, Mark Heaton died at the scene of the crash.

Illinois State Police said he was driving south on I-55 at a high rate of speed when he lost control, went off the road, across the median, and struck the bridge on the I-55 northbound side.

The car then continued into the northbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.

ISP said Heaton was not wearing his seatbelt. A driver and passenger in the truck that he hit did have seatbelts on.