Two people injured in Forsyth crash

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday in Forsyth.

The crash happened on U.S. 51 near Wise Road around 11 a.m.

Two cars collided when one lost control and went across the median. The car hit another vehicle and was cut in half.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

