Champaign County deputies looking for home burglar

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies need your help tracking down a burglar.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a suspected home burglar.

The burglary happened in the 3200 block of Valley Brook Dr. in Champaign on Jan. 11 around 4 a.m.

The images were taken from a home security system in the 2200 block of Valley Brook Dr. that same morning.

If you recognize the person, call (217) 384-1213.