New $5 million HSHS clinic opens

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A new building for the HSHS Medical Group Family Health and HSHS St. John’s TherapyCare opened Monday.

The $5 million building opened at 125 E. Plummer Blvd.

The 17,000-square foot building is the new home for the family medicine physicians. They previously saw patients at 345 N. Main St. and the TherapyCare office at 1134 Commercial Court.

"HSHS Medical Group Family Health doctors have been caring for patients in the Chatham community for more than 30 years," medical group chief executive officer Melinda Clark said. "We are pleased to continue our commitment to Chatham by expanding hours, services and our location footprint.”