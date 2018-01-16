Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The girlfriend of former U of I graduate student Brendt Christensen wore a wire during the investigation into the disappearance of visiting Chinese Scholar Yingying Zhang.

A court filing revealed his girlfriend recorded conversations for the FBI for two weeks, including when they attended a campus vigil for Zhang in June.

28-year-old Christensen of Champaign is charged in Zhang’s kidnapping resulting in death, even though her body has not been found.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Zhang was seen on a security camera getting into a black Saturn Astra around 2 p.m. on June 9, 2017. Police later learned the vehicle belonged to Christensen.

When initially questioned by police, Christensen said he gave Zhang a ride, but dropped her off after a short distance, because she became panicked.

Audio recordings revealed Christensen described Zhang as his “ideal victim.” He also admitted in surveillance recordings to kidnapping Zhang and described how she fought back, according to prosecutors.

Court filings also described the day police showed up at Christensen’s apartment that he shared with his wife on June 14.

Police arrived around 11:45 p.m. and woke the couple up with a search warrant. Christensen was taken away from the apartment. The defense is now questioning whether his wife actually gave consent for agents to search their home.

A search of his phone turned up visits to a sadomasochism fetish website and discussion threads on kidnapping fantasies.

Christensen also allegedly made incriminating statements to another inmate at the Macon County Jail following his arrest.

The defense has moved to exclude audio recordings from Christensen’s girlfriend and conversations with his wife, referring to those as “confidential.” They argue his girlfriend was illegally pressured or threatened by the FBI to wear a wire. They claim is was “emotionally unstable” and lacked the “mental capacity to knowingly and voluntarily agree to anything.”

Christensen’s attorneys have also asked for a change of venue due to the high-profile nature and media coverage of the case.