Matt Hughes makes his return to UFC fighting

ST. LOUIS (WAND) - UFC Fighter Matt Hughes returned on Sunday night for his first fight since his serious crash with a train.

Hughes was hit by a train in early June in Raymond Illinois. Illinois State Police said Hughes was driving his pickup when he crossed railroad tracks marked with a warning. The truck was struck on the passenger side by the train.

Hughes made the emotional return in St. Louis according to MMA Fighting. He walked into "A country boy can survive."

The comeback is complete! Matt Hughes is BACK! #UFCSTL https://t.co/jQZqGdTQXB — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

In October, Matt returned to HSHS St. John's Hospital to thank the nurses who helped him make his comeback possible.