SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Next week is School Choice Week.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed a proclamation.

The week is meant for communities to highlight education opportunities within your community.

More than 32,000 events are taking place nationwide, including more than 1,000 in Illinois with roundtable discussions, rallies, festivals, and school fairs planned.

The options include public schools, private schools, and online learning options.