City Council to consider Decatur Celebration security fencing and gates

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The fencing and gates for the Decatur Celebration will be in the hot seat Tuesday night.

For the second straight year, the Decatur City Council is considering closing sidewalks for fencing around the event.

People needed wristbands if they wanted to get into the celebration last year. It was the first time the event charged admission in its 32 year history.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said organizers will not be able to plan the event without knowing it can generate the same type of revenue it did with the security fence last year.

The Decatur Celebration is scheduled for August.

The City Council is meeting at 5:30 Tuesday evening.