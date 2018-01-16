Springfield City Council to vote on city's 20-year plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield City Council is set to vote on the city’s 20-year plan Tuesday night.

The plan is based primarily on public input, and there is still time to voice your opinions on what needs to change.

Much of the conversation centers around land use, conservation, and development.

The City of Springfield is hoping to make the improvements to the city by 2037.

