Deputies looking for woman suspected of using stolen credit cards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards.

Deputies said the woman used stolen cards at Blue Star II in the 900 block of W. Bradley in Champaign on Dec. 3.

She is described as 30-40 years old, slightly heavyset, with short black hair.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.