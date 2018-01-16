Charleston woman accused in beating

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Charleston woman is accused of beating another woman in Mattoon.

25-year-old Stephanie Givins is charged with aggravated battery.

Police said she and another woman beat a third female, causing great bodily harm on Dec. 29.

She was taken to the Coles County Jail.

