Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child born via surrogate

(WAND) – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced Tuesday their third child was born via surrogate.

The couple welcomed a daughter who weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The child’s name has not been revealed.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kardashian suffered from placenta accrete, a potentially life-threatening complication with her first two pregnancies.

Her sister, Khloe, is expecting a baby later this year, and her younger sister, Kylie, is rumored to be pregnant as well.