Taylorville Memorial Hospital announces $60 million dollar facility

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND): A local hospital is getting a face lift.

The Taylorville Memorial Hospital revealed plans today for a new addition. With a $60 million dollar price tag, the renovations will replace a nearly 65 year old building.

"We're so excited to tell the community about our plans to build a brand new addition," Kim Bourne, the President and CEO, says.

They unveiled the sketch of what the new hospital will look like Tuesday.

"An all new inpatient area, 25 beds for inpatient care," Bourne says.

Those beds will be private patient rooms, with larger bathrooms. Three of the rooms will have more space to accommodate families.

"We're hoping to break ground in 2018 with our first phase of construction," Bourne says.

The first phase is essentially creating the new addition. It will have rehab facilities, a cafeteria, and a pharmacy.

"It's gonna be brighter, more modern, and with more amenities that patients have come to expect when they're in the hospital," Bourne says.

This will replace the current inpatient facility built in 1954. The hospital did an upgrade in 2011,so they hope this will complete the modernization process.

"Now it's time for us to go back and replace and modernize the remaining functions that are now housed in a building that's about 65 years old," Bourne says.

She says they've been working on this for three years.

"Our staff has given us input on how we can design this facility to really best serve their patients," Bourne says. "They've given us a lot of ideas as to how we can really design this with their needs as care providers, as well as the patients needs, in mind."

The project is set to be completed in early 2021.