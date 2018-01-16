City council approves Decatur Celebration fence

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur city council is no longer on the fence about the fence — and that’s good news for Matt Kaufman and his boy scouts.

“Many units fund their entire year by working the parking lots at [the Decatur] Celebration,” Kaufman said.

And no fence could’ve meant no celebration.

The council voted 6-1 in favor of bringing the fence back after it debut during last year’s Decatur Celebration. Event organizers say this move allows them to charge admission and pay for big acts to perform.

“The fence is a vital part of the Decatur Celebration’s success into the future,” said event producer Lori Sturgill. “As things have changed throughout the years, it’s become necessary to have some type of admission, not just for safety and security, but also for income.”

“From talking with the celebration leadership and other community leaders, if they don’t have the fence, they really can’t afford to put the celebration on,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

But not everyone is convinced the fence is such a good idea.

Councilman Pat McDaniel was the lone “no” vote. He says the fence will limit access to local businesses.

“I think it is a restraint of trade,” McDaniel said. “I’ve talked to retailers and a lot of them are struggling — even during the celebration.”

But for Kaufman, Tuesday’s vote is a key win for all of the boy scouts looking to park cars — and go camping — this coming year.

“Anything that we can do to make scouting more affordable to parents is very important,” he said.