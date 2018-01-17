MacArthur already doubles win total under 'Coach Dubb'

DECATUR -- His official name is Mike Williams, but you can call him "Dubb".



MacArthur's first-year head coach and the Lady Generals are off to a strong 12-8 start to the season thanks to an exciting group of players that includes freshman center Quincienia Jackson (7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and freshman point guard Taya Davis (7.8 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.8 spg) plus leading scorer Jayda Dees (13.1 ppg, 4.1 spg) and senior Courtnee Riley (7.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 spg). The Generals average nearly 17 steals per game and play anywhere from 9 to 11 or more players a game. Junior Kyyawna Johnson averages 5.3 points per game and four others average 2.0 points per game or more.



The Lady Generals' season represents a significant turnaround in that they finished the 2016-17 season at 6-25. Now with nine games remaining MacArthur has a legitimate chance to end up tripling its win total from last year.