Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/16
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The wife of former U of I graduate student Brendt Christensen wore a wire during the investigation into the disappearance of visiting Chinese Scholar Yingying Zhang.
Teen leads deputies to parents' house of horrors
A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions.
Two people injured in Forsyth crash
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday in Forsyth.
Why teens are eating laundry detergent pods
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new trend among teenagers… eating laundry detergent pods. Why? Because the internet tells them to.
City Council to consider Decatur Celebration security fencing and gates
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The fencing and gates for the Decatur Celebration will be in the hot seat Tuesday night.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child born via surrogate
(WAND) – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced Tuesday their third child was born via surrogate.
Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/16
Click the video to view highlights from a trio of boys games and the Teutopolis-Highland girls game in this Tuesday Night Highlight Zone! Boys Scoreboard St. Teresa 55, Clinton 44 MacArthur 50, Glenwood 44 Champaign Central 84, Alton 50 Williamsville 53, Maroa-Forsyth 34 Calvary 61, LSA 55 Eisenhower @ Jacksonville (Rescheduled for Wednesday at JHS, 7:30 p.m.) Taylorville 78, Pana 44 Nokomis 53, Hillsboro 35 Central A&M 79, Tuscola 53 Mt. Pulaski 67, Sangamon Valley 27 Shelbyvill...
MacArthur already doubles win total under 'Coach Dubb'
DECATUR -- His official name is Mike Williams, but you can call him "Dubb". MacArthur's first-year head coach and the Lady Generals are off to a strong 12-8 start to the season thanks to an exciting group of players that includes freshman center Quincienia Jackson (7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and freshman point guard Taya Davis (7.8 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.8 spg) plus leading scorer Jayda Dees (13.1 ppg, 4.1 spg) and senior Courtnee Riley (7.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 spg). The Generals average nea...
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was supposed to be another family Christmas, but for Alexis Patton, it was anything but.
Overnight Forecast
