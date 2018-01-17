Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/16

St. Teresa's Manny Green gets back on defense after hitting a 3-pointer on Tuesday night in a win over Clinton. St. Teresa's Manny Green gets back on defense after hitting a 3-pointer on Tuesday night in a win over Clinton.

Click the video to view highlights from a trio of boys games and the Teutopolis-Highland girls game in this Tuesday Night Highlight Zone!

Boys Scoreboard
St. Teresa 55, Clinton 44
MacArthur 50, Glenwood 44
Champaign Central 84, Alton 50
Williamsville 53, Maroa-Forsyth 34
Calvary 61, LSA 55
Eisenhower @ Jacksonville (Rescheduled for Wednesday at JHS, 7:30 p.m.)
Taylorville 78, Pana 44
Nokomis 53, Hillsboro 35
Central A&M 79, Tuscola 53
Mt. Pulaski 67, Sangamon Valley 27
Shelbyville 73, Warrensburg-Latham 58
New Berlin 52, Tri-City 37
Newton 55, Flora 51
Unity 55, Rantoul 34
St. Joseph-Ogden 95, St. Thomas More 92 (OT)
Charleston vs. Vienna (Superman Classic) (Postponed until Wednesday)
Uni High (Urbana) 52, Arthur Okaw Christian 34

Girls Scoreboard
Mt. Zion 56, Eisenhower 49
Springfield 83, MacArthur 30
PBL 58, South Newton 21
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Centennial 40
Hillsboro 52, Taylorville 46
Cissna Park 32, Iroquois West 25
Paris 57, Marshall 44
Midwest Central/Delavan 61, Pleasant Plains 58


 

