Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Waverly man has been deemed still unfit to stand trial for allegedly murdering his wife and unborn child.

33-year-old Nathan Henson is accused of stabbing his pregnant wife, 29-year-old Jessie Henson, and beating her with a bat on Sept. 5. Emergency responders were called to a woman needing medical attention.

He is charged with intentional homicide of an unborn child as well, because prosecutors said he knew his wife was pregnant at the time.

Before deputies arrived, the victim’s brother chased Henson down and struck him several times.

A hearing was held in Macon County Tuesday after a mental evaluation.

A report from the Illinois Department of Human Services said Henson is still unfit to stand trial, but will likely become mentally fit within one year. His trial will be scheduled once he can aid in his own defense.