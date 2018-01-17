Webster Cantrell Hall raises more than $130K for improvements

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Webster Cantrell Hall will be getting a new roof and other updates following a massive fundraising effort.

$130,000 was donated by individuals, churches, service organizations, and foundations.

Money will be used for the roof, for youth activities, for renovating the play area for visiting foster children and families, a new van for staff to use, and a therapeutic playground.

Webster Cantrell helps 1,900 abused and neglected children every year.

If you want information on how to make your donation tax deductible, call (217) 423-6961.