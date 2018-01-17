Sangamon County increasing mental health services to jail inmates

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County is increasing mental health services for inmates.

The jail already has a mental health professional at the facility 28 hours a week. Beginning in February, that professional will spend 40 hours a week at the jail.

The average daily population at the jail last year was 345 inmates. As many as 15-percent had mental health issues.

The extra hours will cost about $3,500 a month. Costs will be covered by money from the inmate welfare fund.