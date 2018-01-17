Monticello asking parents for help to thaw school pipes

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Monticello is asking parents for help after the high school had to close due to frozen pipes.

Crews worked through the day to unfreeze pipes at Monticello High School.

Parents and people in the community are asked to let the school district use their propane heaters to help solve the problem.

