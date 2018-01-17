Springfield's new EMS light project on hold again

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield’s new EMS light project is on hold again.

The fire department said it wants the city to look at all qualified companies for the no-bid contract.

The new light system would allow for the fire department to change all traffic lights in its path to clear cross street traffic when responding to scenes.

The lights will cost around $100,000.

